Shout! Factory and Funimation Films will jointly launch the animated feature In This Corner of the World on August 11 of this year. Based on the Japanese award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno, the film is written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi and produced by Genco and Japanese animation studio Mappa.

The film is a coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of WWII about the power of the human spirit. The story follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944, moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin the challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country and proves that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

It will be in Japanese with English subtitles and carries a PG-13 rating for families.

Taro Maki and Masao Maruyama produced the film from a script by Katabuchi who began his career working closely with Hayao Miyazaki before directing his own animated films. The animation for In This Corner of the World is hand-drawn and the film itself recently won the coveted Animation of the Year award at this year’s 40th Japan Academy Prize. It has also been selected to premiere in competition at the LA Film Festival in June.

“In This Corner of the World is an incredibly exquisite, artful and socially relevant film that will impact everyone who sees it. We’re really proud in presenting this remarkable, hand-drawn animated film to North American movie audience,” said Melissa Boag, Shout’s Senior Vice President of Kids & Family Entertainment. “Funimation Films has a great track record in launching prominent international animated movies across cinemas in North America.”

True, as Funimation was the company who marketed and distributed Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ which was an instant box office hit, becoming 9th highest-grossing anime movie of all time in North America.

The deal was sealed between Boag and Mike DuBoise, executive VP/COO of Funimation.