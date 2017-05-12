No surprise here. ABC has pulled the plug on the live-action/CGI comedy Imaginary Mary after a tepid midseason run. The series, starring Jenna Elfman opened to decent ratings but quickly faded.
‘Imaginary Mary’ Canceled After One Season
by Nellie Andreeva • tip
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
Tim Allen Comedy 'Last Man Standing' Canceled By ABC After 6 Seasons
- 2
'Timeless' Stars & Creators React To Show's Cancellation By NBC
- 3
Steve Harvey Confirms No Pop-Ins Memo, Was Sick Of Being "Ambushed" By Coworkers - Update
- 4
'Timeless' Canceled By NBC After One Season
- 5
'Wonder Woman' Flies Onto Tracking With Projected $65M+ Opening, On Par With 'Thor' & 'Captain America'
- 6
Donald Trump Looms Large As Acting FBI Director Appears Before Senate Intel Committee
- 7
Ex-'Dance Moms' Host Abby Lee Miller Sentenced To Prison In Fraud Case
- 8
'Hawaii Five-O' Stunt Double Sues CBS & Others After Being Hit By Car During Filming
- 9
Stephen Colbert Obtained Early Drafts Of Donald Trump Letter Firing FBI Director James Comey
- 10
'Gotham' & 'The Last Man On Earth' Renewed By Fox For Season 4
Latest TV News
- ‘The Catch’ Canceled By ABC After 2 Seasons
- ‘The Real O’Neals’ Canceled By ABC After 2 Seasons
- ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Renewed For Season 5 By ABC
- ‘American Housewife’ & ‘Designated Survivor’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC
- Zach Braff Comedy Gets Series Order At ABC
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1
No Comments