EXCLUSIVE: Imaginarium Studios founders Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish have concluded a management buyout from institutional investors.

The London-based production and performance capture studio, which has worked on such projects as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Avengers: Age Of Ultron, will continue to build on the company’s current slate and continue to develop and produce in the film and TV arena.

Imaginarium recently produced three titles: Breathe, starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, which bows in the U.S. and UK in October; The Ritual, with Rafe Spall, which comes out in the UK in October; and Warner Bros’ The Jungle Book, with Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale and Benedict Cumberbatch, which is set for an October 2018 release.

Much of the company’s strong slate involve Serkis’ unique skills in creating and executing performance-captured characters. Serkis is famous for his revolutionary performance-capture portrayals of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings franchise, as well as Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Serkis stars as Caesar in War Of The Planet Of The Apes, which Fox is releasing in July. The company is also completing Planet Of The Apes: Last Frontier, an interactive game which will be released on PS4, Xbox 360 and PC later this year.