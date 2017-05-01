IFC has acquired female-led Canadian single-camera sketch comedy series Baroness Von Sketch Show. IFC will air all 13 episodes of seasons one and two of the half-hour comedy series late this summer.

Performed and written by Meredith MacNeill and Second City alumni Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen, the series satirizes daily modern life, offering a witty take on everyday concerns from the pretentiousness of ordering a fancy coffee to office and sexual politics. One popular skit imagines what would happen at a women-only world leadership summit. You can watch the trailer above.

Baroness von Sketch Show was recently honored with multiple Canadian Screen Awards including best variety or sketch comedy, best writing in variety or sketch comedy and best picture editing in a variety or sketch comedy. Each episode tackles both outrageous and totally relatable subjects as moms at a soccer game, marketing directed at women, office birthday parties, trying on jeans, women over 40 in the gym locker room, bachelorette parties and the phenomenon that is dry shampoo.

Baroness von Sketch Show is produced by Frantic Films and originates on the CBC in Canada. It is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.