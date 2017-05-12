HBO just released the trailer for If You’re Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast, a new documentary from producer George Shapiro and director Danny Gold which is about he vitality of those people who are going strong after age 90 and includes some of the biggest legends in the entertainment industry. It will debut June 5 on HBO.

Some of those in the film are Shapiro, Stan Lee, Tony Bennett, Mel Brooks, Kirk Douglas, Irving Fields, Stan Harper, Norman Lear, Dick Van Dyke and Betty White, among others.

The project’s executive producers include the late Howard West (the other part of Shapiro/West) and the company’s Aimee Hyatt.

The film has Carl Reiner asking the question: “What’s the secret to living into your 90s – and loving every minute of it?” Reiner tracks down several celebrated nonagenarians, and a few others over 100, to show how the twilight years can truly be the happiest and most rewarding. Jerry Seinfeld — who’s already reserved the stage at Caesar’s Palace for his 100th birthday show — is also in the film, as is longevity expert Dan Buettner.