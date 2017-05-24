ICM Partners has upped Rich Green to Head of Media Rights, expanded the department and promoted four agents across Media Rights and Publications Departments.

The announcement was made by Sloan Harris and Esther Newberg, Board Members and Co-Heads of ICM Partners’ Publishing Department, and Kevin Crotty, Board Member and Partner.

“Intellectual property is the lifeblood of media in all formats, said Harris, Newberg, and Crotty in a joint statement. “With Rich at the helm of our Media Rights Department, we are poised to build on the strength of our Publishing Department, providing the best opportunities to expand the work of our clients.”

Among the films and TV series sold by ICM’s Media Rights Department in the past year: Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale to Hulu, FX’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, and Daniel Handler’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events to Netflix.

The department recently closed deals for A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window and Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone, both with Fox 2000.

Upcoming titles sold by the department include Vince Flynn’s American Assassin from CBS Films, Ann Patchett’s Bel Canto, Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham from Netflix, Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace from CBC/Netflix, American Crime Story: Katrina from FX, Jason Matthews’ Red Sparrow from 20th Century Fox, Walter Isaacson’s Genius from National Geographic Channel, Ray Bradbury’s Farenheit 451 with HBO, and Jessie Burton’s The Miniaturist with BBC.

Green joined ICM Partners in 2014, and his list of authors includes Matthew Quick, Jonathan Franzen, Chuck Palahniuk, Neal Stephenson, Emily Giffin, Deborah Harkness, Graeme Simsion, Nathaniel Philbrick, among many others.

Recent deals he’s closed include John Sandford’s Saturn Run at Sony Television, Juman Malouf’s Trilogy of Two at Amblin, Joe Ide’s IQ at Alcon, Mark Riebling’s Church of Spies at Torridon Films, and Stayton Bonner’s Bare Knuckle Boxer at LD Entertainment. Green began his agent career working with Lynn Pleshette in 1997, becoming her partner in what became Pleshette & Green, and then Pleshette, Green & Sanders.

Will Watkins, an agent formerly in ICM Partners’ Motion Picture Literary Department, has moved into Media Rights, and Lia Chan has been promoted to agent in the unit. Chan recently served as Department Coordinator and completed the agency’s trainee program.

Clockwise from top left: Chan, Jacobson, Karpas, Sandler ICM Partners

In addition, Hillary Jacobson, Heather Karpas, and Zoe Sandler have been promoted to agent in ICM Partners’ Publications Department in New York.

Jacobson has been with ICM Partners since June 2015. Karpas has worked with the Sloan Harris since joining ICM Partners in 2012. She was a member of the trainee program and most recently served as the Publications Department Coordinator.

Sandler joined ICM Partners in October 2011 and in September 2012 became assistant to Esther Newberg. Since then, she has completed ICM’s agent trainee program and served as the Publications Department Coordinator. Sandler has been a member of the ICM Community Partners Foundation committee since its inception in 2013.