A big Hollywood agency has been drawn into the sexual harassment scandal that has been engulfing Fox News Channel for the past 10 months. ICM Partners has hired the Los Angeles-based law firm of Latham & Watkins to investigate claims by former Fox News contributor Tamara Holder that ICM agents had discouraged her from filing a sexual assault complaint with Fox News.

“ICM Partners has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We will thoroughly investigate this inquiry,” the agency said in a statement to Deadline.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Holder gives account of her communication, including email correspondence, with ICM agents Steve Levine, Matt Sorger and Will Horowitz, in which she says she was advised against speaking up about a 2015 incident where Francisco Cortes, then-VP of Fox News Latino, allegedly tried to force her to perform oral sex on him. She filed a complaint anyway, which landed her a $2.5 million settlement and led to Cortes’ dismissal.

