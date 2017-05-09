ICM Partners has hired UK-based television agent Ian Moffitt and promoted Arielle Lever and Michael Charny to agent in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

Moffitt is a senior agent working in international scripted and unscripted television based in ICM Partners’ London office. He will report jointly to Kevin Crotty, Board Member and Partner in Television Literary, and Michael Kagan, Partner and Head of International Television & Media.

“Ian is an immensely respected and well-liked executive,” Crotty and Kagan said in a joint statement. “We’ve had the pleasure of working with him over the years and are so pleased to have him on our team. He will be a great advocate in the UK for ICM Partners.”

Moffitt most recently was the head of original programming for Yahoo. He previously ran the digital studio at Berman/Braun and also served as head of development at Machinima. Moffitt also worked at BBC Worldwide Productions, where he was responsible for the development of UK scripted formats in the U.S. market.

Lever has been promoted to agent in the International Television and Media Department. Lever joined the agency in 2013; was a member of the trainee program; and most recently served as a department coordinator in the New York office, where she will continue to be based.

Charny has been promoted to agent in ICM Partners’ Television Literary Department. Charny joined the agency’s L.A. office in 2012. He also was a member of the agency’s trainee program and served as a department coordinator.