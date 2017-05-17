Ian McKellen, Gabriel Byrne and Connie Nielsen are set to star in Hamlet Revenant, directed by Ken McMullen. Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lambert Wilson, Dominique Pinon and Lex Shrapnel also join the cast for the title, which TrustNordisk is shopping to buyers along the Croisette.

Story is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play Hamlet and follows a character caught amidst treasonous political upheavals, family crisis, sexual tensions and ambiguous friendships: a vortex of revenge, doubt and madness out of which no main character escapes. Hamlet Revenant brings to the surface the violence and destructive instincts that haunt the human psyche. Shooting is expected to commence in the second half of this year.

Pic is produced by Albatros Films in co-production with Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Filmexport Group, Sequoia Pictures and ZDF in co-operation with Arte with the support of ArtsKoCo.