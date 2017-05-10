Entertainment One and Hulu have sealed an exclusive streaming deal for multiple eOne series totaling 240 hours. The pact includes rights to dramatic thriller Cardinal, dramedy Gap Year and other series.

Also included in the deal are the fish-out-of-water comedy Welcome to Sweden, series; The Dating Guy, a animated comedy about dating, sex and friendship with a twist; and Matador, the action-thriller from executive producer Robert Rodriguez; and the medical drama Saving Hope.

Produced by Sienna Films and eOne in association with Bell Media’s CTV, the complete first season of Cardinal will be available to stream in the U.S. on June 16. Season 1 of the UK digital series Gap Year will become available to stream in its entirety beginning May 26.