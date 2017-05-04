Starz has released the first image from its upcoming limited series Howards End, which is currently filming in and around London. The photo (above) features stars Hayley Atwell (Margaret Schlegel) and Matthew Macfadyen (Henry Wilcox) at London’s Simpson’s-in-the-Strand restaurant.

Based on the classic E.M. Forster novel, Howards End is the story of two independent and unconventional sisters and the men in their lives. Atwell’s Schlegel is an intelligent, idealistic young woman who is courted by the older Henry Wilcox (Macfadyen), a self-made conservative businessman, after his wife Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond) dies unexpectedly and he becomes owner of Howards End. Meanwhile Margaret’s passionate and capricious younger sister Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) takes up the cause of Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn) a young bank clerk who falls on hard times at work and at home with his partner Jacky (Rosalind Eleazar). In the absence of their late parents, the sisters’ loving but interfering Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman) tries to keep the young ladies and their brother Tibby (Alex Lawther) on the straight and narrow.

Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea, Gangs of New York, You Can Count on Me) is penning the TV adaptation.

The four-part limited series will air on BBC One in the UK and Starz in the U.S. Playground executive produces in association with City Entertainment and KippSter Entertainment.