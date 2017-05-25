Few who saw Alex Sharp in the Broadway transfer of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time did not immediately mark him out as a talent to keep an eye on. He makes his feature debut in the Cannes out-of-competition title How to Talk to Girls at Parties, alongside Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, and is experiencing the full force of the Croisette; throwing up V signs on the tapis rouge for the punk-themed sci-fi mind bender based on a Neil Gaiman short story.

He told me this week that it was Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters, who first introduced him to director John Cameron Mitchell, at a Tony Awards party. But if it weren’t for that chance meeting, it wouldn’t have been long for Sharp to transfer to the big screen. In the film, he plays his role with a confidence that belies his inexperience (“They were like, ‘Don’t forget to hit your mark,’ and I was like, ‘Who’s Mark?'” he joked) and seems set for a big career.

Check out the video to learn more about Sharp, his experience of the difference and similarities between stage and screen, and his turn in How to Talk To Girls at Parties.