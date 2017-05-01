‘The American people don’t know what’s best for them. I do.” Netflix has released the first trailer for the fifth season of House of Cards.

Season 5 picks up with Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) battling for both his political life and marriage to Claire (Robin Wright). In the trailer, Underwood says he knows exactly what the American people need, describing them as “little children.”

“We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths,” Underwood continues, and forget term limits — Underwood makes it clear he plans to rule for many years to come. “One nation, Underwood”.

Michael Kelly​, ​Jayne Atkinson​, ​Neve Campbell​, ​​Derek ​Cecil, Paul Sparks​ and Joel Kinnaman​ also star.

​Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are showrunners for season five, and executive produce along with ​David Fincher, John Mankiewicz, Daniel Minahan, Kevin Spacey​, ​Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti​, ​Eric Roth, Robin Wright​, Michael Dobbs and Andrew ​Davies. C

Created for television by Beau Willimon. House of Cards is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Season 5 launches globally on Netflix, Tuesday, May 30.

Check it out above.