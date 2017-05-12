Open Road has released a new trailer to the upcoming romantic comedy Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon. The pic, helmed by first-time director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, will arrive in theaters September 8.

“Alice is a newly separated loser”, Witherspoon’s character says in the trailer above. Following her separation, Alice decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters as well as three aspiring filmmakers. Her unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand.

Written by Meyers-Shyer, the film co-stars Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Michael Sheen, Candice Bergen and Lake Bell.

Check out the trailer above.