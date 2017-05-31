Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits didn’t wait for President Donald Trump to make it official: Speculation that Trump would drop the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord drew swift condemnation and calls for reconsideration.
“If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision,” tweeted Don Cheadle.
Although Trump has not confirmed his plans (“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days,” he tweeted today, cliffhanger-like), most news reports are suggesting that he is leaning toward exiting the climate-change pact. Though the reports are far from definitive, the possibility of nixing U.S. involvement in the pact is drawing sharp rebukes from big businesses (Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Intel Corp., Adobe, and Morgan Stanley, among others) and bold-face names.
Here is Trump’s latest tweet on the matter, followed by a sampling of responses.
It’s pretty damn sad. And yet with the rapidly falling costs of clean energy, Trump really has nothing to lose by agreeing with this. It could make his country a winner!
