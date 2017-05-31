Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits didn’t wait for President Donald Trump to make it official: Speculation that Trump would drop the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord drew swift condemnation and calls for reconsideration.

“If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision,” tweeted Don Cheadle.

Although Trump has not confirmed his plans (“I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days,” he tweeted today, cliffhanger-like), most news reports are suggesting that he is leaning toward exiting the climate-change pact. Though the reports are far from definitive, the possibility of nixing U.S. involvement in the pact is drawing sharp rebukes from big businesses (Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Intel Corp., Adobe, and Morgan Stanley, among others) and bold-face names.

Here is Trump’s latest tweet on the matter, followed by a sampling of responses.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is. https://t.co/Wfb8SSksjT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 31, 2017

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 31, 2017

You're so vain, I bet you think the Paris Accord is about you.

Don't you?

Don't you? — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 31, 2017

1) actually not so badly played

2) you're a dotty old racist

3) don't pull out of Paris Climate Accord; will make US international pariah https://t.co/oaRht0nMxu — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) May 31, 2017