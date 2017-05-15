EXCLUSIVE: Lightyear Entertainment has set a June 15 domestic release for mystery/comedy The Hippopotamus. This is the film that’s based on Stephen Fry’s bestselling novel of the same name, published in the U.S. by Soho Press — and it’s the first of Fry’s books to transfer to the big screen. It’s the story of a poet who is summoned to his friend’s country manor to investigate a series of unexplained miracles. John Jencks directs.

Three-time Olivier Award winner Roger Allam stars as the disgruntled, cantankerous, semi-famous poet Ted Wallace who is hired to investigate strange doings at Lord and Lady Logan’s country manor, Swafford Hall. Matthew Modine plays the stupendously rich and gregarious Lord Michael Logan. Fiona Shaw co-stars as the doting mother Lady Logan. Tim McInnerny also stars.

Producers are Jay Taylor and Alexa Seligman. The Hippopotamus will also screen at the UK’s Hay Festival with a Q&A with Fry, the UK’s resident renaissance man who recently appeared in an episode of HBO’s Veep.