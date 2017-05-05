Six months after Hillary Clinton lost the presidency, her road to missing the White House is being eyed as a TV limited series. TriStar Television has optioned Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, the book by Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes that traces the missteps that led to her crushing defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.
TriStar has set John Davis and John Fox’s Davis Entertainment — the Sony Pictures TV-based company behind The Blacklist, Dr. Ken and Fox pilot Behind Enemy Lines — to produce Shattered. No network is attached.
Authors Allen and Parnes had deep access to all facets of the campaign and were not kind to Clinton and her staff, ultimately putting the candidate at fault for her surprise defeat. It asserts that Clinton herself made the race an uphill climb and that the campaign failed to connect with the anger of Bernie Sanders backers after a tough primary season.
Today’s news comes less than two months after HBO set its Game Change team of director Jay Roach and EPs Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman to reunite for a miniseries about Trump’s improbable yet unstoppable win on November 8. At least two other TV projects about the about the 2016 presidential race are in the works: Annapurna and Mark Boal are developing an eight- to 10-episode limited series, and Tomorrow Studios has a pilot and second-episode script for Trump: It Happened Here. That Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment project is being eyed as an ongoing series.
This book was remarkable because it blamed everyone on the Clinton campaign but Hillary herself. Anything to protect Mother.
Too soon.
Enough with the 2016 election miniseries. Nobody wants to relive that trainwreck
Just because Hillary Clinton couldn’t stop him doesn’t mean that Trump was unstoppable. Almost any other credible candidate could have stopped him easily.
too soon, we need a break
The book is a coverup a whitewash of all the evidence that Hillary’s campaign cheated to win against Bernie he was the rightful nominee but they stole it from him he got more votes and Hillary stole at least 10 states from Bernie.
This has been proven the voting irregularities have been studied and the odds that Hillary won honestly without cheating are 77 Billion to One. This is a statistical impossibility.
A book is still to be written showing how Hillary with the DNC’s help stole the nomination from Sanders and because of how they cheated I am happy that Hillary lost. She deserved to lose to Trump.