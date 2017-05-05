Six months after Hillary Clinton lost the presidency, her road to missing the White House is being eyed as a TV limited series. TriStar Television has optioned Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, the book by Jonathan Allen & Amie Parnes that traces the missteps that led to her crushing defeat at the hands of Donald Trump.

TriStar has set John Davis and John Fox’s Davis Entertainment — the Sony Pictures TV-based company behind The Blacklist, Dr. Ken and Fox pilot Behind Enemy Lines — to produce Shattered. No network is attached.

Authors Allen and Parnes had deep access to all facets of the campaign and were not kind to Clinton and her staff, ultimately putting the candidate at fault for her surprise defeat. It asserts that Clinton herself made the race an uphill climb and that the campaign failed to connect with the anger of Bernie Sanders backers after a tough primary season.

Today’s news comes less than two months after HBO set its Game Change team of director Jay Roach and EPs Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman to reunite for a miniseries about Trump’s improbable yet unstoppable win on November 8. At least two other TV projects about the about the 2016 presidential race are in the works: Annapurna and Mark Boal are developing an eight- to 10-episode limited series, and Tomorrow Studios has a pilot and second-episode script for Trump: It Happened Here. That Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment project is being eyed as an ongoing series.