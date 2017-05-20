EXCLUSIVE: Highland Film Group has locked several international territories on Bruce Willis-starrer Reprisal, directed by Brian A. Miller. Project is written by Bryce Hammons and produced by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films’ Randall Emmett, George Furla and Mark Stewart.

Sold territories for the pic include France (Studiocanal), Spain (Inopia), Greece and Turkey (Italia), Italy (IIF), Japan (New Select), Middle East (Italia), Pan Asia (Fox), EE (Daro), GSE (Splendid) and Airlines (Cinesky).

At Cannes, Highland is also handling Eric Bress’ Ghosts Of War starring Brenton Thwaites, Theo Rossi, Skylar Astin, Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson, Billy Zane and Shaun Toub; A Vigilante starring Olivia Wilde; Tim Hunter’s Looking Glass starring Nicolas Cage and Robin Tunney; and Guy Moshe’s The Last Draw Of Jack Of Hearts starring Josh Hartnett.

The slate also includes Corin Hardy’s The Crow starring Jason Momoa; Kevin Connolly’s The Life And Death Of John Gotti starring John Travolta; Vaughn Stein’s Terminal starring Margot Robbie; and Jon Avnet’s Three Christs Of Ypsilanti starring Richard Gere, Julianna Margulies, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins and Bradley Whitford.