Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winning actress Helen Mirren will receive the Crystal Nymph at the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival next month. The honor goes to a major international television actor or actress in recognition of their body of work. Mirren’s TV work includes early series on the BBC as well as Prime Suspect throughout the 90s and beyond, winning an Emmy for the final season. Her most recent TV role was in David Mamet’s Phil Spector for HBO Films, snagging a SAG award for Best Actress. She will be given the Crystal Nymph at the prize ceremony on June 20. Monte-Carlo runs June 16-20.

Nancy Seltzer & Associates In further Monte-Carlo TV Fest news, Sony Pictures Television Networks’ new thriller Absentia has been set to open the event in its world premiere. Starring Stana Katic, the 10-part drama makes its broadcast debut this fall. She plays an FBI agent who disappears and is declared dead while hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. Six years later, she is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, with no memory of what happened to her while she was in captivity. Returning home to learn that her husband (Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.