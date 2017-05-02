HBO and ITV have boarded a new documentary about Princess Diana, which will celebrate the life and work of the Princess of Wales in the 20th year since her tragic death.

Oxford Film and Television, producers of ITV’s Our Queen at 90, will produce the documentary, which will be broadcast in the UK on ITV and in the U.S. on HBO later this year. The film will be built around interviews with Prince William (the Duke of Cambridge) and Prince Harry, both of whom talk openly and in depth about their mother and how her influence has shaped their lives.

The two princes will also offer their perspective on their mother’s unique contribution to public life, including her charitable and humanitarian work in areas including landmines, child bereavement, homelessness and HIV and AIDS. Individual contribution from many key figures in Diana’s life will also feature in the doc.

It is commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual, and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment. Oxford Film and Television’s Nick Kent will exec produce while Ashley Gething will produce and direct.

“This new ITV film will offer viewers a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and of her friends and family, many of whom have never spoken before, to bring together a definitive portrait of a unique person who touched the lives of millions,” said Clinton-Davis.

Kent added: “This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never seen before, through the eyes of two people who know her best.”