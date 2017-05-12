Studiocanal is now set to fully finance Night In Hatton Garden, the drama that James Marsh is directing. The film is set to begin production next week, and the cast is now set: Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone, Jim Broadbent, Charlie Cox, Paul Whitehouse, Michael Gambon, and Francesca Annis are starring, and Working Title’s Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner are producing with Michelle Wright, and Ali Jafaar.

Based on a script by Joe Penhall and using source material from Mark Seal’s Vanity Fair article and The Guardian‘s veteran crime reporter Duncan Campbell, the drama revolves around the April 2015 Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Company heist in which robbers stole more than £200 million worth of loot in the biggest heist in UK history. The sheer scale of the crime captured the imagination of the British public and drove the media into a frenzy of speculation over who could have carried out such a feat.

But the bigger story was to follow, when it was revealed the heist was carried out by a ragtag group of aging, “old school” villains, who weren’t quite ready to retire. The drama details how an investigation finally turned to the gang of pension age criminals who pulled off the heist of the century and the cyber trail that led to their eventual capture

The film underscores Studiocanal’s growing UK production ambitions, and the project will be overseen by Studiocanal’s Didier Lupfer, Jenny Borgars and Danny Perkins.