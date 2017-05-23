In collaboration with Hasbro, Dan Mintz’s DMG Entertainment is launching immersive and interactive Transformers digital simulation experience centers first in Shanghai and then expanding to other Chinese cities over a five-year span. The last movie in the franchise — Transformers: Age Of Extinction is now the No. 3 import of all time in the Middle Kingdom so they are rolling it out in a country that has fully embraced the series of Paramount Pictures’ films. For DMG, they are coming up with a business model to make money from VR.

The next installment in the movie franchise — Transformers: The Last Knight — opens worldwide on June 21 with additional sequels planned for release in 2018 and 2019 so DMG is clearly hoping that audiences in China will continue to pack into Transformer activities well into the future. DMG, in collaboration with S2BN, is also in development on a Transformers Live show.

The centers will feature personal character interactions, interactive environments and activities featuring the latest digital technologies to engage in a variety of missions.

“We’re pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling by harnessing innovative, immersive and interactive technology that brings fans into the Transformers world like never before.” said Mintz.

Added Simon Waters, General Manager, Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Consumer Products, Hasbro: “We’re very excited to work with DMG as we launch into the rapidly growing space of VR, AR and other mixed reality experiences. The Transformers digital simulation centers will offer fans an incredibly immersive experience that’s truly … ‘More Than Meets the Eye.’”