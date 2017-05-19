Late Late Show host James Corden noted the last time Harry Styles was in his car for some Carpool Karaoke he was joined by a few friends.

“Last time we did this you were not alone in the car, and now you are,” said Corden alluding to his previous visit by Styles as part of One Direction. This was his first trip around town as a solo recording artist.

“That’s right,” replied Styles as he pointed to the back seat. “I was back-middle.”

“How do you feel now?” asked Corden. “I feel like I have more control over…the buttons,” said Styles, who has been Corden’s guest-in-residence all week.

After the duo belted Styles’ hit single “Sign of the Times”, both admitted they were feeling emotional.

“It makes me cry performing it sometimes, I find it quite emotional,” said Styles. “In a cool way.”

The two went on to perform another from Styles’ new album, love song “Sweet Creature.” The highlight, however, was classic “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie.

You can check the complete clip above.