The Broadway stand of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open next April 22 at the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Lyric Theatre, producers Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions announced today. Preview performances, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months.

The Lyric was recently vacated by Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour and will undergo extensive renovations in preparation for the Potter show. Tickets will go on sale this fall through the ATG website only, and details of how and when tickets can be purchased will be released soon.

Last month, the two-part blockbuster became the most awarded production in the history of Britain’s Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play and Best Director. The production has won 22 major theater awards in the UK, including the Evening Standard Best Play Award, since opening last July in London.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on consecutive evenings.

Harry Potter

The first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July, 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold out houses.

The show, which follows Harry and friends into fatherhood, features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.