The stars from Happy Days came together Wednesday to remember their friend and castmate Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on the ’70s sitcom.

Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard and Don Most attended the memorial service for Moran and posed for the group photo above. Baio posted the pic on his Twitter page, with the caption “Celebrating the life of #ErinMoran #HappyDaysFamily”.

Moran died April 22 at her home in New Salisbury, Ind., from complications of cancer. She was 56.