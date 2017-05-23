Amazon Studios has given a straight-to-series order to Hanna, a drama based on Focus Features’ offbeat 2011 assassin pic, from David Farr, who co-wrote the feature, and NBCUniversal International Studios.

Emmy-nominated Farr, who most recently adapted John Le Carre’s The Night Manager for BBC/AMC, will pen the adaptation. Farr had been developing the project with NBCUniversal’s International Studios’ L.A. scripted team, headed up by JoAnn Alfano, and Tomorrow ITV Studios’ Marty Adelstein, who produced the feature, and Becky Clements.

Hanna the series is described as equal parts a high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama which follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

The 2011 film, which earned $63.8M worldwide and $40.3M domestically, was directed by Joe Wright and starred Saoirse Ronan as the badass daughter of an ex-government operative who turned into a killing machine and then used all of her assassin skills to try to reunite with her Dad. Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett also starred.

“I am delighted to be able to return to the Hanna story. Joe Wright’s movie was dazzling but inevitably there were certain elements that a feature length film wasn’t able fully to explore,” said Farr. “It’s a pleasure therefore to be able to revisit the material in a longer format and take Hanna into whole new physical and emotional worlds. Amazon have shown such passion for the project and is the perfect home for Hanna.”

This is NBCUniversal Int’l Studios’ second series collaboration with a key Night Manager auspice. The company recently acquired the rights to Out of Africa for a TV drama in partnership with Susanne Bier.

“From the moment JoAnn Alfano and I saw Hanna it was evident that the film would make an incredible TV series, said Michael Edelstein, President of NBCUniversal International Studios. “Fortunately, David Farr felt there was more Hanna story to tell and wanted to revisit this extraordinary world. We’re excited to be in business with David, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements who share our passion for this compelling story. The team at Amazon have been incredibly supportive and we are delighted this show will air on a platform that continues to generate exceptional content.”

Adelstein and Clements (Good Behavior) will serve as executive producers alongside Scott Nemes, and Alfano for NBCUniversal Int’l Studios, in addition to Scott Herbst and Tom Coan serving as co-executive Producers.

“I am thrilled to be revisiting this fantastic story. Hanna is one of the highlights of my career, and I look forward to seeing this story continue with David Farr, ” Adelstein said.

