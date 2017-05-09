EXCLUSIVE: Hanna Mangan Lawrence and Benedict Samuel have been cast in Blumhouse’s upcoming survival horror film Sweetheart, from Sleight director J.D. Dillard. The two will co-star with Dope actress Kiersey Clemons and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn) in the film, which Dillard co-wrote with Alex Theurer and Alex Hyner.

Jason Blum, Bill Karesh, Dillard, Theurer, and Hyner are producing the pic, which is said to begin production this month. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Samuel is just off a recurring role as the sadistic Mad Hatter on Fox’s Gotham series, and played the villainous leader of the wolves in AMC’s The Walking Dead. He’s repped by United Management and Management 360.

Lawrence, who was a regular on CW’s short-lived Containment and recurred the Starz series Spartacus: Vengeance, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Marquee Management.

Sleight, which marked Dillard’s feature directorial debut, was recently released through Blumhouse’s BH Tilt and took in $1.7M in it’s opening weekend on a production budget of 250K. Dillard is also attached to direct and co-write the remake of classic horror film The Fly for Fox.