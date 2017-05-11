“I will always provide a safe and trusting haven for my patients. I will remain objective in my relationships. I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient. And will always do no harm.”

Those words from Naomi Watts’ character in the first teaser, titled “The Oath”, for Netflix’s psychological thriller drama series Gypsy, from Universal Television, Working Title and writer Lisa Rubin. Watts stars as Jean Holloway, a therapist who begins to develop dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. The cast also includes Billy Crudup as Jean’s husband, Michael, and Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton and Karl Glusman who play three of Jean’s patients.

The teaser footage reveals possible conflicts of interest Jean will face.

Watts also executive produces the series, alongside Rubin, Sean Jablonski, who serves as showrunner, Liza Chasin and Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Andrew Stearn.

Netflix premieres Gypsy on June 30. Have a look at the clip above and let us know what you think.