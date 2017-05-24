Gunpowder & Sky has teamed with sports content and media outfit Mandalay Sports Media to create sports-themed horror titles, with Lucky Number the first project to come out of the partnership.

“Digital audiences are devouring horror films and sports entertainment so it only seemed natural to create content that caters to both passions at the same time,” said Van Toffler, CEO and co-founder of Gunpowder and Sky.

Written by Aaron Cooley, Lucky Number is the first in a new series of horror films set in and starring celebrities from the world of sports. The story centers around a pro basketball superstar who must pay up on a deal he made with the devil, transforming into the most athletic and frightening killer in cinematic history. Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach, Mandalay Sports Media’s exec VP, are exec producing the project, with Toffler serving as EP for Gunpowder & Sky. Professional atheletes, many of whom are horror fans, will appear in Lucky Number and ensuing Sporror films.

The companies are currently meeting with potential directors .