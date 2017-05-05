Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is rocketing into its 2nd weekend at the international box office with a cume through Thursday of $166.9M. Mid-week, it bowed in Korea and Russia, and it hit China today where early unofficial estimates have it in the $14M-$15M range — this is not included in the number above. Domestic jetted off to $17M in Thursday night previews.

In Korea, the James Gunn-helmed sequel bowed Wednesday, the Buddha’s Birthday holiday, with a stellar $3.3M ($4.4M including previews). That’s the biggest opening day of 2017, the biggest May opening day, and the No. 3 opening day ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title there. Thursday put another $1.9M in Baby Groot’s pocket, which brings the cume to date to $6.3M. Today is the Children’s Day holiday.

Russia launched yesterday with an estimated $2.8M. The start is 41% ahead of the previous Guardians and a scant 1% behind Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Looking at China, Guardians the First opened in October 2014, two months after the rest of worldwide rollout, and scored a $26.6M launch weekend. If estimates thus far are solid, GOTG2 will easily out gun that. In total, the film should be around $250M offshore by the end of this session.

The UK continues to lead overseas play with $27.6M through Thursday, followed by Australia ($14M), Germany ($13.8M), Mexico ($12.5M) and France ($12M).