After posting a $146.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office — $1.5M higher than what Disney and the industry were expecting Sunday — Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 cruised on to make another estimated $10M yesterday, raising its running North American total to $156.5M.

Monday’s take easily beats the $8.5M Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious made on that respective day, but among the top Mondays so far this year, GOTG2 ranks fifth behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($15.9M), Sing ($14.4M), Beauty And The Beast ($13.5M) and The Lego Batman Movie ($10.09M). Marvel has risen its bar at the B.O. so high that it’s a tall feat for its other titles to top: GOTG2 ranks under GOTG‘s Monday of $11.7M and Iron Man 3‘s $11.3M, but above sequels Iron Man 2 ($9.3M) and Captain America: Winter Soldier ($6.2M). Avengers owns the top-grossing Monday ever for a Disney MCU movie with $18.9M.

The two-century mark stateside is easily within GOTG2‘s grasp this weekend making it the fourth 2017 release after Beauty And The Beast ($488M), Logan ($225M) and Fate Of The Furious ($207.8M) to cross the $200M threshold. GOTG2 should be down 50%-55% in its second session for $66M-$73M in the No. 1 spot, easily blowing away Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword and 20th Century Fox/Chernin’s Snatched.