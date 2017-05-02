Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 continued its stellar offshore run on Monday, collecting another $26.9M at the international box office. That brings the offshore total to $132.9M. Yesterday was the May Day holiday in many markets including the UK which had an awesome $6.1M Monday. The UK is the lead play for the James Gunn-helmed pic so far with $23M to date.

The $26.9M grossed in 37 material markets on Monday represents 29% of the film’s $106M debut weekend which came in 64% higher than the original Guardians Of The Galaxy launch when looking at the same suite of release markets and at today’s exchange rates.

That film’s first Monday was not a holiday, so isn’t a meaningful comp in this case. The Avengers, on the other hand, had a May Day holiday on its first Tuesday which was 25% of the launch weekend. (Domestically, where GOTG2 bows on Friday, it’s outstripping advance sales of the 2015 sequel Avengers: Age Of Ultron.)

In the UK, notable stats include GOTG2‘s £17.85M already overtaking the local currency lifetimes of such MCU and DC titles as Captain America (£10.3M), Thor (£14M), Ant-Man (£16.3M), Wolverine Origins (£16.3M), Superman Returns (£16.4M), Batman Begins (£16.5M) and Iron Man (£17.4M).

Behind the UK on GOTG2 for now are Australia ($12.6M), Germany ($11.7M), France ($10.8M), Mexico ($10.6M), Brazil ($9.1M), Italy ($4.9M), Spain ($4.4M), Indonesia ($4.4M) and the Philippines ($3.7M).

Among big hubs next hooking up with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill and the gang is Korea on Wednesday, followed by Russia and Argentina on Thursday and China on Friday. GOTG2 is expected to continue to outperform the previous film with China, as ever, playing a key role. The market was tops on GOTG in 2014, even after it released more than two months later than the rest of the rollout.