Refresh for latest… Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 planted itself into three more key markets for the sophomore session, rocking out to $123.8M in 55 total. This lifts the intergalactic pack to $282.6M at the international box office and $427.6M globally.

Among the major new plays this frame were China, Korea and Russia. In the Middle Kingdom, Peter Quill and pals scored a $48M launch that tops the original film by 75% for the 4th best Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever in the market. Word of mouth is very strong on the James Gunn-helmed pic which has an 8.4 rating on Douban.

GOTG2 in Korea, meanwhile, has already outgrossed the lifetime of the first GOTG movie, and Russia landed the 3rd best start for an MCU title.

As it heads to $300M international and $500M worldwide in the next few days, GOTG2 has the added distinction of pushing the MCU over $11B. That covers combined global grosses from 15 films since 2008. The GOTG2 knock-on, plus the gorgeous Beauty And The Beast — which is closing in on $700M overseas thanks in part to a $60.7M perf in Japan — further has The Walt Disney Studios crossing $2B this weekend with $2.257B.

Elsewhere, Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious has raced past $950M on the offshore track. Japan is also high on the high-octane actioner with $23.1M after 10 days to outpace all other Fast & Furious movies. Also from Universal (and Blumhouse), Jordan Peele’s Get Out has crossed $200M worldwide.

Breakdowns on the above and other films are being updated below.

