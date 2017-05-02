Here comes summer.

After stoking the media two weeks ago with early screenings, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is looking at a U.S./Canada opening between $140M-$160M at approximately 4,300 theaters.

Even though that FSS number won’t topple the all-time May record set by Marvel’s The Avengers ($207.4M), what’s impressive is that the comic-book label proves again that most superhero sequels can outstrip their predecessors’ openings, and in the case of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, its three-day will whip its first volume’s $94.3M opening by at least 59%.

The $20M swing in GOTG2‘s prediction stems from tracking’s nature: When pics are forecasted beyond $100M over three-days, pinpointing their exact outcome is a harder statistical challenge for analysts. In fact, there’s one outlying tracker who believes that the sequel will open to $100M and that the movie is playing too young in its Baby Groot promotions. But that firm is in the minority.

That’s because GOTG2 has a lot of steam behind it. After Hollywood journalists were given a tour of the Marvel offices in Burbank two weeks ago, along with a screening of the film, the pic now sits on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% certified fresh score, which isn’t that far from the 2014’s 91% fresh rating. Marvel knows that they need the critics on their side for a long-legged superhero summer success. On Fandango, GOTG2 is already beating Avengers: Age of Ultron in advance tickets sales, and that Marvel movie opened to $191.3M two years ago. GOTG2 is also blessed with $80M in promo spots across Ford, Geico, Hanes and Dairy Queen to name a few of the pic’s promo partners. In addition, one big circuit exhibition chief told us that after GOTG2 logged a $106M overseas opening (foreign cume currently at $133M), that heat wave would travel over to the U.S. and potentially tip the sequel’s opening north of $150M stateside.

Here in the states, GOTG2 will have extra rocket fuel from 3,800+ 3D locations, 388 IMAX screens, 588 premium large format locations, and 194 D-Box locations. Previews start Thursday at 7pm. In 558 theaters around the country, a special Guardians of the Galaxy double feature event will lead into those 7pm shows.

K-12 schools are still in session, with 16% colleges on summer break. However, that has never hurt that crowd from coming out during the first weekend of May.

In addition to North America, GOTG2 debuts in Korea (May 3), Russia and Argentina (May 4), and China (May 5). Pic hits Japan on May 12.

