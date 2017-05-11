Disney/Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 has zoomed past the $500M worldwide box office mark, taking in $501.7M through Wednesday. The Chris Pratt-starrer added $18.7M globally yesterday to help thrust it across the threshold. Domestically, where the film released last weekend, the cume through Wednesday is $175.9M. At the international box office, it has collected $325.8M on its way towards $400M in the coming frame.

Directed by James Gunn, the sequel is expected to retain the No. 1 berth at the domestic box office this session. Yesterday’s gross was $7.5M, good for 5% of its opening weekend.

Overseas, it added $11.2M on Wednesday for 9% of the weekend and it continues to track ahead of predecessor, 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. The ragtag bunch of space saviors press play on Awesome Mixtape #2 in Japan tomorrow, the final release market.

Aiming to muscle in on some of GOTG2‘s business this weekend are Fox’s Alien: Covenant, which is already showing teeth in Korea and France. Also releasing is Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword which lands in several majors and hits China tomorrow.

GOTG2‘s top offshore play is China with $62.2M through yesterday, followed by the UK ($37.9M), Germany ($19.9M), Russia ($18.8M) and Australia ($18.2M).