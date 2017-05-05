Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. is on track to gross $17M-$20M in preview cash tonight.

These are industry estimates and not official Disney figures. These forecasts are also from East Coast venues since West Coast shows begin at 7 PM PT.

On the high end, should GOTG2 hit $20M (which is possible, not certain), it will rank as the third best Marvel preview after 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron ($27.6M) and last year’s Captain America: Civil War ($25M). Both pics’ Thursdays repped 33% of their Friday business which means the James Gunn-directed GOTG2 has the potential to collect $60M+ on its first day. Civil War‘s first Friday grossed $75.5M while Ultron chalked up $84.4M.

If GOTG2 lands above $15.6M (Iron Man 3‘s preview night, $68.9M Friday) and under $18.7M (Avengers, $80.8M) tonight, it will rank as the fourth highest preview night for a Marvel movie. All excellent starts for GOTG2 considering that the first movie posted a Thursday preview of $11.2M and opening day of $37.8M in August 2014 (30% of its opening day). GOTG went on to make $94.3M, which is the second highest debut in August after last year’s Suicide Squad ($133.7M).

Across America in 550 theaters tonight there’s a special RealD Guardians Of The Galaxy double feature event with Vol. 2 kicking off at 7 PM. Participating chains are AMC, Cinemark, Cineplex, National Amusements, and Regal Cinemas.

Tomorrow, GOTG2 blasts off at 4,347 theaters. Of those, 3,800-plus are 3D, 388 are in Imax , 588 premium large-format locations, and 194 D-Box locations.

Should GOTG2 come in at $17M tonight, it could take its three-day down to $125M-$130M. Again, that figure is probably going to jump around throughout the weekend, and again it’s a great start for a movie that cost $200M before P&A. GOTG 2 has already banked $154M abroad. There’s plenty of excellent buzz here for the sequel given its 84% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and its fever pitch in advance ticket sales. While Fandango showed GOTG2 zipping past Ultron throughout the week in pre-sales, 80% of all tickets being sold on Movietickets.com belong to Star-Lord and friends.

We’ll have more updates for you in the morning.