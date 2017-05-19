Gringo is the new title of the Nash Edgerton dark comedy that stars Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron. The picture from Amazon Studios and STX is about a businessman (Oyelowo) who goes to Mexico and ends up crossing the line from citizen to criminal. It will drop into theaters on March 9, 2018.

The only other film slated for release on that date right now is Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time which stars Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon.

Gringo was financed by Amazon Studios and directed by Nash Edgerton from a screenplay by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone. The picture also co-stars Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley. The producers on the project are Rebecca Yeldham, Nash Edgerton, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Theron and Anthony Tambakis

Edgerton made his feature length directorial debut with the acclaimed Australian thriller The Square.