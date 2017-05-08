EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features has acquired Reflective Light, clearing the way for celebrated art photographer Gregory Crewdson to make his feature directorial debut, with La La Land‘s Marc Platt producing with Platt Productions’ Jared LeBoff. The film is an adaptation of the 2014 Carla Buckley novel The Deepest Secret, which Crewdson and partner Juliane Hiam have adapted. Casting will begin shortly.

A teenage boy suffers a malady that makes him gravely allergic to sunlight. His mother, so devoted to her son’s care that she has alienated the rest of their family, creates an oddly sustainable nocturnal lifestyle for him at the expense of her own well-being. When a neighborhood girl goes missing, the balance that kept them afloat begins to unravel.

Crewdson is attempting a transition to narrative moving imagery successfully navigated from other fields by aritst-turned-directors including Tom Ford and Julian Schnabel. It shouldn’t be that daunting a task: Crewdson’s photographs are known for being elaborately staged, using crews familiar with motion picture production and equipment to light large scenes. His most well-known series include Beneath The Roses, Twilight and Dream House. His newest body of pictures, Cathedral Of The Pines, opened at New York’s Gagosian Gallery last year and moves to London June 23 at The Photographer’s Gallery, the first time that institution has devoted its entire space to just one artist and body of work.

Crewdson was the subject of the Ben Shapiro-directed documentary Gregory Crewdson: Brief Encounters, which followed the artist’s work on Beneath The Roses. Crewdson and Buckley are both repped by WME.

Focus and Universal had no comment on the deal.