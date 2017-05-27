Gregg Allman, the singer and guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band and progenitor of the blues-inflected genre of Southern Rock, has died at age 69.

According to a statement on his official website, Allman died peacefully at home in Savannah, Ga. He had battled health problems for many years, and had undergone a liver transplant in 2010 after a diagnosis of hepatitis C.

Michael Lehman, Allman’s longtime manager, called his close friend “a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Allman founded the Allman Brothers Band with late brother Duane, and the group blended a stew of influences with virtuoso musicianship, inspiring generations of musicians with their legendary live shows.

The group also caught the attention of the movie business, and in fact for many, Gregg Allman’s death will conjure tragic memories of indie film Midnight Rider, which was to star William Hurt as Allman. The film’s Savannah location was the site of an on-set accident that killed Sarah Jones, 27. On the first day of filming, Jones was killed and other crew members were seriously hurt when shooting on a train trestle was interrupted by an actual train. A judge later ruled that producers had never secured permission to shoot on the trestle from CSX, which operates the train tracks, and did not relay that fact to cast and crew. Civil lawsuits in the case are ongoing.

Plenty of dark shadows followed the band through its five decades of fame, with one of the biggest setbacks being the death of Duane Allman, Gregg’s older brother, in a motorcycle accident in 1971. The band faced numerous trials from addiction, health woes and heartbreak over the years, channeling their emotion into such timeless classics as “Whipping Post,” “Melissa” and “Midnight Rider.”

Allman is directly survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, children Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman, and three grandchildren.