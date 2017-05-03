Heroes alum Greg Grunberg has come aboard A Star Is Born, the Warner Bros’ Bradley Cooper-directed musical drama starring Copper and Stefani Germanotta. It’s the third remake for this film, which first came out in 1937. In this pic, Jackson Maine (Cooper) is a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Germanotta). As Ally catapults to stardom, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory. Cooper, Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Jon Peters are producing. Grunberg, who most recently appeared in Star Trek Beyond and in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is repped by Paradigm, SC Management, and attorneys Karl Austen and Jeff Hynick.

Sapir Azulay has been cast in heist thriller #211, starring Nicolas Cage with York Alec Shackleton directing the film from Millennium/Nu Image. The pic was in production in Bulgaria but, as Deadline reported last week, temporarily lost its star due to a” freak accident” that led to a broken ankle. It’s not clear whether filming was put on hold. Azulay will play Officer Jacobs in the film that follows a bank robbery that good cop (Cage) is trying to prevent. Shackleton wrote the screenplay with Johnathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein on board to produce. Azulay, whose upcoming films include Trafficked and Netflix drama The Angel, is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.