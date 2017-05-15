Adam Goldberg (Fargo, The Jim Gaffigan Show) and Spencer Grammer (Greek, Mr. Robinson, Ironside) have signed on for recurring roles in Season 2 of Epix comedy series Graves. The series, from Lionsgate, has begun production in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM with an eye towards a return on Epix later this year.

After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. This journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke) and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell). Graves’s journey coincides with wife Margaret’s (Sela Ward) Senate campaign, as the former First Lady attempts to build her own political legacy at the exact moment that her husband is tearing his down; and his assistant, Isaiah Miller’s (Skylar Astin) search for new direction after taking a bullet for the President in the Season 1 finale. In addition, Callie Hernandez returns as Samantha.

Goldberg will play Christopher Sachs,’ who is Margaret Graves’ new campaign manager: a fastidious, idiosyncratic, often ruthless political mastermind who leads Margaret down a populist path. He doesn’t care about right or left, or right and wrong; he only plays to win. Grammer will portray Katie Farrell’ Margaret’s new campaign communications director, a blonde conservative princess cut from the cloth of Ann Coulter and Kellyanne Conway. As Isaiah’s Republican Dream Girl turned girlfriend, Katie takes Isaiah under her wing and makes big plans for his political career.

Goldberg is represented by UTA and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Grammer is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Produced by Lionsgate in association with Kingsgate Films, Josh Michael Stern is the creator/showrunner, Greg Shapiro and Rebecca Kirshner are executive producers, Abby Gewanter (“P is supervising producer, and Bill Hill and Jack Moore are producers.