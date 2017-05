Deadheads toked to Long Strange Trip: the Untold Story of The Grateful Dead in its theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles over the Memorial Day weekend on the heels of one-night event screenings leading up to the holiday. The film, by Amir Bar-Lev and released by Abramorama, grossed $34,131 in two theaters. The company also released fellow documentary Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan in two locations Friday, doing a pretty solid $21,127.

Following limited runs in L.A. and Florida, Menemsha Films opened The Women’s Balcony in New York in two locations, grossing $19,495 from Friday to Sunday. Sony Pictures Classics had a robust expansion for Diane Lane starrer Paris Can Wait in its third frame, while Roadside Attractions’ The Wedding Plan actually had its per-theater average go up over the previous weekend in its third-weekend expansion. And, SPC’s Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer starring Richard Gere crossed $3M in its seventh weekend.



NEW RELEASES

Berlin Syndrome (Vertical Entertainment) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $23,300, (4-day estimate: $28,600), Average $932 (4-day: $1,144)

Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead (Abramorama) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $34,131, Average $17,066, Cume $295,703 (Includes one-night event screenings)

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan (Abramorama) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $21,127, Average $10,564, Cume $30,354 (Wed. Open)

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) NEW (Had showings in L.A. and South Florida in March) [2 Theaters] Weekend $19,495 (4-day estimate: $24,490), Average $9,748 (4-day average: $12,245), Cume $304,490

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Lowriders (BH Tilt) Week 3 [334 Theaters] Weekend $539,900, Average $1,616, Cume $5,128,035

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 3 [4 Theater] Weekend $10,000, Average $2,500, Cume $41,790

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [70 Theaters] Weekend $456,692, Average $6,524, Cume $860,635

The Wall (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [71 Theaters] Weekend $29,975, Average $422, Cume $1,769,011

The Wedding Plan (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [95 Theaters] Weekend $311,150, Average $3,275, Cume $595,648

The Dinner (The Orchard) Week 4 [20 Theaters] Weekend $8,676, Average $434, Cume $1,308,937

The Lovers (A24) Week 4 [443 Theaters] Weekend $665,165 (4-day estimate: $875,080), Average $1,502 (4-day estimate: $1,975), Cume $1,522,539

Risk (Neon) Week 4 [7 Theaters] Weekend $5,693 (4-day estimate: $6,944), Average $813 (4-day estimate: $992), Cume $187,973

Bang! The Bert Berns Story (Abramorama) Week 5 [3 Theater] Weekend $5,628, Average $1,876, Cume $39,585

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 6 [13 Theaters] Weekend $7,854, Average $604, Cume $181,239

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 7 [11 Theater] Weekend $12,890, Average $1,172, Cume $254,110

The Lost City of Z (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [121 Theaters] Weekend $129,998 (4-day estimate: $160,220), Average $1,074, Cume $8,238,249

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [324 Theaters] Weekend $503,556, Average $1,554, Cume $3,009,782

Colossal (Neon) Week 8 [52 Theaters] Weekend $35,335 (4-day estimate: $43,644), Average $680 (4-day: $839), Cume $2,946,526

Their Finest (EuropaCorp Films/STXfilms) Week 8 [107 Theaters] Weekend $130,000 (4-day estimate: $180,000), Average $1,215 (4-day: $1,682), Cume $3,430,000

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 8 [5 Theaters] Weekend $7,000, Average $1,400, Cume $197,950

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 9 [165 Theaters] Weekend $155,445, Average $942, Cume $17,118,016

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 16 [16 Theaters] Weekend $13,750, Average $859, Cume $2,651,860