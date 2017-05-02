Condé Nast Entertainment is producing a documentary on the elite Granite Mountain firefighter squad that it will roll out via its digital video network in October, timed to the release of the Granite Mountain feature film being directed by Joseph Kosinski. Condé Nast is also producing Granite Mountain with Black Label and di Bonaventura Pictures. Its based on a GQ article and is set up at Sony Pictures.

Through The Fire is being announced today during Condé Nast’s NewFront presentation in New York. Rod Blackhurst, who directed Netflix’s Amanda Knox docu last year, is helming the docu project, which will take a closer look at the legacies of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished during the unprecedented 2013 wildfire in Arizona. The Granite Mountain feature film tells the true tale of the firefighters, with Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly starring.

Granite Mountain was one of two Black Label pics that moved from Lionsgate to Sony, which is now taking over the distribution of both Granite Mountain and Soldado in the U.S. and Canada and in select international territories. Granite Mountain now has an October 20 release date.

The disagreement between Black Label and Lionsgate was focused on Granite Mountain after it received high test scores after its first screening. Neither side would say exactly where was the beef.