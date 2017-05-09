It’s official. The Grammys will return to New York in 2018.

CBS said today that the 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on CBS.

After alternating between Los Angeles and New York for much of the Grammys history, the show moved to LA’s Staples Center in 1999 after a public feud between then-Academy head Michael Greene and then-NY mayor Rudy Giuliani, and was last held at Madison Square Garden in 2003.

This will be the 46th consecutive year the awards have been broadcast on CBS. In June 2016, CBS and The Recording Academy extended their agreement to keep the trophy show on the CBS TV network through 2026.

To announce the Grammy’s return to New York, The Recording Academy worked with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day and director Spike Lee on short film, titled NY Stories, featuring New York artists sharing New York musical stories. The film takes viewers on a musical tour of the city, from The Apollo Theater in Harlem to Jay Z’s Marcy Projects in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Check it out below.