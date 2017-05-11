It was a little strange that Warner Bros. TV’s Fox upstarts Lucifer and Lethal Weapon were renewed before the studio’s flagship Fox drama, Gotham, but the Batman prequel is now officially joining them with a fourth-season renewal. The pickup assures that a DC and Marvel drama (newly picked up The Gifted) will air alongside each other on Fox next season.

Also renewed for a fourth season is Fox’s comedy series The Last Man On Earth, The single-camera show had been on shaky ground as it has become more narrow in appeal with time, but was expected to come back. It has been the strongest renewal prospect for top 20th TV-based producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, whose two other Fox comedy series, freshmen Son of Zorn and Making History., are not expected to come back.

The 20th TV-produced The Last Man On Earth joins the studio’s The Mick on the list of Fox’s comedy renewals for next season.

The last Man On Earth, a comedy about the life and adventures of the last man on earth, was created by Will Forte who stars alongside Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman. Forte, Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, Seth Cohen, Andrew Bobrow and Erik Durbin executive produce.

Gotham, based on characters from DC Comics, is executive produced by Bruno Heller, who developed the series, Danny Cannon and John Stephens. The series large ensemble cast includes Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin, Sean Pertwee, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Jessica Lucas, Chris Chalk, Drew Powell, Maggie Geha, Benedict Samuel and Michael Chiklis.