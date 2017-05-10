EXCLUSIVE: Good Universe has boarded international rights to Viola Davis starrer The Personal History of Rachel Dupree and will launch sales on the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival next week. QC Entertainment, which is producing the title with Davis’ JuVee Productions, will co-rep North American rights with CAA.

Claire McCarthy (The Turning) writes and directs, based on the novel by Ann Weisgarber. Davis and her producing partner Julius Tennon optioned the book through their Los Angeles-based JuVee Productions in 2011, and developed the script with McCarthy.

Story sees passionately in love Rachel (Davis) and Isaac DuPree head for the Dakota Badlands, chasing their dream of a home for themselves. After years of sacrifice, Rachel finds herself looking back on her dreams as a young woman. As a series of misfortunes befall the family, Rachel loses control of her destiny and she must decide whether to follow the only man she ever loved or to strike a new path of her own.

Davis produces with Tennon and QC Entertainment’s Shaun Redick and Sean McKittrick with Raymond Mansfield, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Brian Rosen, Su Armstrong and Kaylon Hunt serving as exec producers.

QC Entertainment most recently produced and financed with Blumhouse Productions, Jordan Peele’s box office smash Get Out, which has taken $204.8M at the global box office and counting. Upcoming films from the banner include Zoe Lister-Jones’ directorial debut Band Aid, starring Lister-Jones, Adam Pally and Fred Armisen, which QC financed, produced and sold to IFC for North America and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions following its Sundance premiere in January.

With The Personal History of Rachel Dupree, JuVee continues to expand its worldwide presense. The company is also currently in an overall TV deal with ABC Studios, with American Koko releasing later this year.

This is the second QC title that Good Universe is launching on the Croisette this year: The company recently boarded QC’s Asa Butterfield and Sophie Turner starrer Time Freak for international sales.

Davis is repped by CAA.