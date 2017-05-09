EXCLUSIVE: Good Universe has boarded international sales rights to the QC Entertainment/Rhodes Entertainment romantic comedy Time Freak, starring Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner and Skyler Gisondo and will launch sales on the title in Cannes next week, with QC handling domestic. Project marks the directorial debut of Andrew Bowler and is inspired by the Oscar-nominated short of the same name.

Will Peltz, Aubrey Reynolds and Jillian Joy also star in the project, which is produced and financed by QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Rhodes Entertainment’s Matthew Rhodes in association with Beach Pictures. Story sees Butterfield play Stillman, a brilliant physics student who decides to build a time machine after his girlfriend (Turner) breaks up with him. Going back in time, he attempts to fix every mistake he made to save their relationship, while dragging his best friend Evan (Gisondo) along in the process.

QC’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick and Shaun Redick will serve as exec producers with Beach Pictures’ Qianshan ‘Sean’ Liao, Wendy Liao and Keith Wright. Jonathan Gray, Justin Bursch, Gigi Causey and Rob Lieber are also exec producers.

QC Entertainment most recently produced and financed with Blumhouse Productions, Jordan Peele’s box office smash Get Out, which has taken $204.7M at the global box office. Upcoming films from the banner include Zoe Lister-Jones’ directorial debut Band Aid, starring Lister-Jones, Adam Pally and Fred Armisen, which QC financed, produced and sold to IFC for North America and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions following its Sundance premiere in January.

Rhodes recently returned to independent producing after serving as President of Bold Films (Whiplash, Nighcrawler) and prior to that he was President of Mandalay Vision after running his own company Persistent Entertainment for more than a decade.

Bowler, a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, wrote and acted in feature comedies with the likes of UCB founder Matt Walsh and SNL alum Horatio Sanz. Bowler has also written and produced shows for TNT, MTV and TLC among others and had directed and starred in several “Immortal” Funny or Die comedy shorts.

Bowler is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels. Butterfield is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Turner is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Gisondo is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.