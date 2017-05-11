NBC has given a series order to drama Good Girls, from The Family creator Jenna Bans. The role of Beth was played by Elizabeth Rose Perkins in the pilot and will be recast for the series, according to the network.

Written and executive produced by Bans and directed by Dean Parisot, the project, from Universal TV, follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, risking everything to take their power back. The ringleader of the group is Beth, a frazzled mom who is beginning to realize she got the short end of the stick when her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) has an affair. Dispirited, angry and fed up with her life, Beth decides that it’s time to stop playing it safe and robs a supermarket along with her best friend Ruby and her younger sister Annie (Mae Whitman), a single mom who, terrified of losing her son in a custody battle, agrees to the store robbery in the hope that she might come away with enough money for a good attorney.

Good Girls is NBC’s second drama series order this season, joining The Brave (fka For God & Country).