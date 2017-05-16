Good Deed Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to American Folk (f.k.a September 12th), from first-time filmmaker David Heinz. The film, which debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, follows folk musicians Joe Purdy and Amber Rubarth, whose fates become intertwined after their plane is grounded in California following the September 11th attacks. Both, desperately needing to get back to New York, embark on a cross-country journey in a 1972 Chevy Van. Along the way, the duo finds solace in their mutual love of classic folk songs, and re-discover the healing nature of music. Produced by Matt Miller, Fiona Walsh Heinz, and Samantha Sanders, the film will screen at upcoming Dead Center Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, and will open the Dances with Films fest. The deal was negotiated by Good Deed’ Kristin Harris alongside Alana Crow, of AC Entertainment Law with Miller’s Vanishing Angle on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has secured U.S. and foreign sales rights to SXSW pic Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web, the documentary about Kim Schmitz, the embattled notorious Internet hacker. Shortly after arriving in New Zealand early 2012, Dotcom was arrested by local police who were acting on behalf of the FBI and has been fighting extradition to the U.S on charges that include copyright infringement, racketeering, conspiracy and more. Dotcom, who is facing up to 80 years in prison, maintains firmly his infamous platform Megaupload was merely providing a service, and under current copyright law. Written and directed by Annie Goldson, the docu chronicles a moment in global online history, dubbed the ‘largest copyright case.’ Alexander Behse produced the project, which Gravitas is looking to release in the U.S. August 22. Nolan Gallagher for Gravitas and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the acquisition on behalf of the producer Alexander Behse.