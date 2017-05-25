Billy McBride will be seeing a lot more of his daughter Denise in the upcoming season of Amazon drama series Goliath. Diana Hopper, who recurred throughout the first season as Denise McBride, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. In addition, Nurse Jackie alum Dominic Fumusa has signed on in a recurring role.

In the upcoming season Billy’s (Billy Bob Thornton) newfound millions turned Denise into a trust fund kid, but his drinking and emotional distance have taken a toll on her. So she gives him an ultimatum: Go to therapy, or get out of her life. As she nears the end of high school, Denise has to decide whether to go to a local college and take care of her dad – or make her own way.

Fumusa will recur as Detective Keith Roman, a lead detective who clearly detests Billy. Roman bitterly blames Billy for getting off a killer who then went on to murder a family a few years ago.

Hopper’s other recent credits include Hulu’s Casual, CBS’ Criminal Minds and a lead role in Lifetime film Hidden Truth. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Silvera Management.

Fumusa, who played Kevin Peyton in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, recurred this season on Showtime’s Homeland and NBC’s Taken. He also co-starred in Michael Bay’s feature 13 Hours. He’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.

Goliath, from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, will return for Season 2 with new day-to-day showrunner Clyde Phillips. Kelley, Shapiro and Ross Fineman executive produce alongside Phillips.